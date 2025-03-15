Lando Norris Triumphs at Australian Grand Prix's Intense Qualifiers

Lando Norris showcased exceptional skill at the Australian Grand Prix qualifiers, securing the pole position while teammate Oscar Piastri claimed the second spot on the grid. Norris completed the circuit in a remarkable one minute, 15.096 seconds, setting the pace for an exciting race ahead.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will begin in third position for Red Bull, just ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in fourth. It was a challenging session for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc poised to start seventh, followed by Lewis Hamilton in eighth.

Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda impressed by securing the fifth spot, and Williams' Alex Albon continued his mid-field battle success by qualifying sixth. Meanwhile, a gearbox issue hindered Haas rookie Oliver Bearman, preventing him from completing the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)