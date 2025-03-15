Left Menu

Norris Grabs Pole, Piastri Shines: McLaren Dominates at Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton made a notable Ferrari debut with an eighth-place qualification at the Australian Grand Prix. McLaren's Lando Norris clinched the pole position, while his Melbourne-born teammate Oscar Piastri secured second, marking a strong start to the Formula 1 season for McLaren at Albert Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:03 IST
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling kickoff to the Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton began his Ferrari journey by qualifying eighth for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

McLaren's Lando Norris clinched pole position amid impressive team performance and even overcame a track limits violation during qualifying.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri celebrated locking out the front row, securing McLaren's dominance, as Max Verstappen settled for third place despite pre-season concerns for Red Bull.

(With inputs from agencies.)

