Norris Grabs Pole, Piastri Shines: McLaren Dominates at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton made a notable Ferrari debut with an eighth-place qualification at the Australian Grand Prix. McLaren's Lando Norris clinched the pole position, while his Melbourne-born teammate Oscar Piastri secured second, marking a strong start to the Formula 1 season for McLaren at Albert Park.
In a thrilling kickoff to the Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton began his Ferrari journey by qualifying eighth for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
McLaren's Lando Norris clinched pole position amid impressive team performance and even overcame a track limits violation during qualifying.
Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri celebrated locking out the front row, securing McLaren's dominance, as Max Verstappen settled for third place despite pre-season concerns for Red Bull.
