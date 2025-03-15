Norris Grabs Pole, Piastri Shines: McLaren Dominates at Australian GP

In a thrilling kickoff to the Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton began his Ferrari journey by qualifying eighth for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

McLaren's Lando Norris clinched pole position amid impressive team performance and even overcame a track limits violation during qualifying.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri celebrated locking out the front row, securing McLaren's dominance, as Max Verstappen settled for third place despite pre-season concerns for Red Bull.

(With inputs from agencies.)