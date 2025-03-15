Left Menu

Oliver Bearman's Tough Debut at Australian Grand Prix

Haas driver Oliver Bearman faced a challenging debut at the Australian Grand Prix, unable to post a lap in qualifying due to multiple setbacks. The 19-year-old encountered technical issues and limited run-time, while teammate Esteban Ocon struggled with pace during qualifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:03 IST
Oliver Bearman's debut season in Formula One took a tough turn at the Australian Grand Prix. The Haas driver failed to register a qualifying lap after encountering a series of challenges.

The 19-year-old Briton's problems began with a crash during Friday's first practice, which sidelined him from the second session. Bearman hit more obstacles on Saturday, spinning off the track in the final practice session and subsequently grappling with a gearbox issue.

Bearman's teammate, Esteban Ocon, also found it difficult, posting a slow qualifying lap. Team principal Ayao Komatsu admitted surprise at their lack of pace, noting critical performance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

