Norris Grabs Pole as Hamilton Debuts for Ferrari at Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton marked his debut with Ferrari by qualifying eighth fastest, while McLaren's Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Australian Grand Prix. The qualifying session took place on Saturday at Melbourne's Albert Park, with tensions running high.

Norris, recovering after his first qualifying lap was disqualified for going off-track, rallied back to deliver an impressive performance. His team radio conveyed his satisfaction, stating, 'Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone.'

McLaren's domination continued as Oscar Piastri, racing in his hometown of Melbourne, secured second place, ensuring McLaren's front-row lockout. Meanwhile, defending champion Max Verstappen demonstrated resilience by claiming third place, dispelling Red Bull's pre-season doubts.

(With inputs from agencies.)