Norris Grabs Pole as Hamilton Debuts for Ferrari at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut by qualifying eighth, while McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position for the Australian Grand Prix. Norris overcame early setbacks to ensure McLaren's front-row lockout alongside teammate Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen took third in Red Bull's RB21 car.
- Country:
- Australia
Lewis Hamilton marked his debut with Ferrari by qualifying eighth fastest, while McLaren's Lando Norris clinched pole position for the Australian Grand Prix. The qualifying session took place on Saturday at Melbourne's Albert Park, with tensions running high.
Norris, recovering after his first qualifying lap was disqualified for going off-track, rallied back to deliver an impressive performance. His team radio conveyed his satisfaction, stating, 'Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone.'
McLaren's domination continued as Oscar Piastri, racing in his hometown of Melbourne, secured second place, ensuring McLaren's front-row lockout. Meanwhile, defending champion Max Verstappen demonstrated resilience by claiming third place, dispelling Red Bull's pre-season doubts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton Transitions to Ferrari: 'Hammer Time' No More?
Lewis Hamilton: Racing Beyond Limits with Ferrari
Ferrari Triumphs in Legal Battle Over Technical Talent
Formula One's New Rivalry: McLaren and Ferrari Gear Up for a Thrilling Season
McLaren Leads the Pack in Formula One Pre-Season Testing