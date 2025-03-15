Left Menu

Verstappen Surprises with Strong Qualifying at Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, the defending Formula One champion, secured third place in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix despite initial struggles. Although surprised by his performance, Verstappen acknowledged Red Bull's pace lagging behind McLaren. Rain could benefit his chances during the race at Albert Park against competitors like Ferrari and Mercedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:38 IST
Max Verstappen defied expectations at the Australian Grand Prix, securing third place in qualifying for the season's first race despite facing initial difficulties with his Red Bull car.

Set to race alongside George Russell of Mercedes, Verstappen will start behind McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Although Albert Park has historically been a challenging track for Verstappen, he expressed surprise and satisfaction with his qualifying performance.

Verstappen remains cautious about the pace of his car, comparing it unfavorably to McLaren, but hopes that Sunday's predicted rain could level the playing field. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen for his solid qualifying, acknowledging room for improvement in the car's performance, especially in the final sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

