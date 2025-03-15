Verstappen Surprises with Strong Qualifying at Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, the defending Formula One champion, secured third place in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix despite initial struggles. Although surprised by his performance, Verstappen acknowledged Red Bull's pace lagging behind McLaren. Rain could benefit his chances during the race at Albert Park against competitors like Ferrari and Mercedes.
Max Verstappen defied expectations at the Australian Grand Prix, securing third place in qualifying for the season's first race despite facing initial difficulties with his Red Bull car.
Set to race alongside George Russell of Mercedes, Verstappen will start behind McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Although Albert Park has historically been a challenging track for Verstappen, he expressed surprise and satisfaction with his qualifying performance.
Verstappen remains cautious about the pace of his car, comparing it unfavorably to McLaren, but hopes that Sunday's predicted rain could level the playing field. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen for his solid qualifying, acknowledging room for improvement in the car's performance, especially in the final sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lando Norris Shocks with Pole at Australian GP
Lando Norris Secures Pole at Australian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Triumphs at Australian Grand Prix's Intense Qualifiers
Verstappen Overcomes Setup Struggles: A Strong Showing at Australian Grand Prix Qualifying
Lando Norris Shines in Melbourne: A Noble Start at the Australian Grand Prix