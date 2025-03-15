Left Menu

Indian Super League 2024-25 Playoffs: Mohun Bagan's Unstoppable March to History

The Indian Super League 2024-25 Playoffs are set, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant making history by securing the League Shield consecutively. The playoffs kick off with knockouts on March 29, leading up to the grand final on April 12. Mohun Bagan remains a formidable force this season.

ISL Trophy (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 Playoffs schedule has been announced after the conclusion of the League stage on March 12. Knockout matches will be held on March 29 and 30, with two-legged semi-finals on April 2-3 and 6-7, culminating in the grand final on April 12. Mohun Bagan Super Giant etched their name in history by clinching the League Shield for a second consecutive season, a feat unmatched in the competition's history.

The journey has been different from last year's nail-biting finale. The Mariners faced an early setback this season by missing out on the Durand Cup but bounced back with a string of commanding performances, securing the League Shield with two games to spare. Under Jose Molina's leadership, they remained unbeaten at home, with 11 wins and a single draw out of 12 matches.

Joining Mohun Bagan in the Playoffs are FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC. The Playoffs will feature two single-legged knockout clashes among the teams that ranked third to sixth to decide who faces Mohun Bagan and FC Goa in the semifinals. The final will be hosted by the higher-ranked team in the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

