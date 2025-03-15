Indian Football Team Heads to Shillong for Historic Matches

The Indian senior men's football team has landed in Shillong, marking a historic event as they prepare to play their first AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Bangladesh on March 25. Ahead of this, the team will play a friendly against the Maldives on March 19, as announced by the AIFF Media Team. Shillong is buzzing with excitement, witnessing large posters and advertisements featuring the team's iconic player, Sunil Chhetri, eminent on billboards across the city.

This event comes on the heels of Shillong hosting its first Indian Super League (ISL) season, boosting enthusiasm among local fans. Tickets for the matches against Maldives and Bangladesh have already hit the sales. Defender Sandesh Jhingan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Playing in Shillong for the first time as a nation is an exciting prospect, especially considering Meghalaya's rich football culture."

The focus is on the Bangladesh match, which aims to set a strong precedent for the qualifiers. Indian coach Manolo Marquez emphasized the importance of results, highlighting Chhetri's return as crucial. Known as the leading scorer in the ISL, Chhetri's current form is a boon for the national squad aiming for two clean sheet victories. The team, which held a brief gym session, is set to commence training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)