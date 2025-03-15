Left Menu

Indian Football Team Heads to Shillong for Historic Matches

The Indian men's football team arrives in Shillong for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Bangladesh, aiming for a good start. They will also face Maldives in a friendly match. Sunil Chhetri returns for his 'second debut' for the country in this highly anticipated occasion. Tickets are now on sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:08 IST
Indian Football Team Heads to Shillong for Historic Matches
Manolo Marquez (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian senior men's football team has landed in Shillong, marking a historic event as they prepare to play their first AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Bangladesh on March 25. Ahead of this, the team will play a friendly against the Maldives on March 19, as announced by the AIFF Media Team. Shillong is buzzing with excitement, witnessing large posters and advertisements featuring the team's iconic player, Sunil Chhetri, eminent on billboards across the city.

This event comes on the heels of Shillong hosting its first Indian Super League (ISL) season, boosting enthusiasm among local fans. Tickets for the matches against Maldives and Bangladesh have already hit the sales. Defender Sandesh Jhingan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Playing in Shillong for the first time as a nation is an exciting prospect, especially considering Meghalaya's rich football culture."

The focus is on the Bangladesh match, which aims to set a strong precedent for the qualifiers. Indian coach Manolo Marquez emphasized the importance of results, highlighting Chhetri's return as crucial. Known as the leading scorer in the ISL, Chhetri's current form is a boon for the national squad aiming for two clean sheet victories. The team, which held a brief gym session, is set to commence training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025