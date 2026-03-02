Illegal Crossing: Arrests Made in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills
Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills for entering India without valid travel documents. The individuals, identified as Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun, were travelling with a local driver, Pynshaibha Khaii, suspected of facilitating their illegal entry. The case is under investigation.
Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district after allegedly crossing into Indian territory without legitimate travel documents, as confirmed by authorities on Monday.
Identified as Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun from Bhombag village in Bangladesh's Khulna division, the two were intercepted by Dawki police personnel during a routine night patrol.
The driver, Pynshaibha Khaii, hailing from East Jaintia Hills, is suspected of aiding their illegal entry. A case under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 has been registered, with further investigations underway.
