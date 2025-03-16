Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs Again at Argentina Grand Prix

Marc Marquez secured another victory at the Argentina Grand Prix sprint, beating his brother Alex. Francesco Bagnaia finished third, marking a Ducati podium sweep. Marc maintained his championship lead, while Johann Zarco struggled after a strong qualifying performance, finishing fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:00 IST
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez continued his imperious form in the MotoGP championship by winning the Argentina Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, extending his lead in the rankings. The Spaniard, riding for Honda, once again outpaced the competition, including younger brother Alex Marquez, to claim victory.

Marquez had clinched pole position earlier with a record lap, setting the stage for a dominant performance throughout the race. Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium in third place, echoing the outcome of the season's opening race in Thailand.

Despite a promising start, Johann Zarco couldn't capitalize on his front-row position, eventually finishing fourth after a lackluster race. The results see Marc Marquez build momentum as the season progresses, with Alex trailing 11 points behind him in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

'Without us, there is no future': Youth take over UN Women's Commission

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

