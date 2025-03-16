Marc Marquez Triumphs Again at Argentina Grand Prix

Marc Marquez continued his imperious form in the MotoGP championship by winning the Argentina Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, extending his lead in the rankings. The Spaniard, riding for Honda, once again outpaced the competition, including younger brother Alex Marquez, to claim victory.

Marquez had clinched pole position earlier with a record lap, setting the stage for a dominant performance throughout the race. Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium in third place, echoing the outcome of the season's opening race in Thailand.

Despite a promising start, Johann Zarco couldn't capitalize on his front-row position, eventually finishing fourth after a lackluster race. The results see Marc Marquez build momentum as the season progresses, with Alex trailing 11 points behind him in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)