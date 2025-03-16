Thomas Ramos: France's Record-Breaking Fullback Steps Up

Thomas Ramos etched his name in French rugby history as he became the nation's all-time top scorer during Les Bleus' Six Nations encounter against Scotland on Saturday.

Ramos successfully landed a crucial conversion and two penalties, boosting his overall tally to an impressive 438 points.

This achievement allowed him to surpass the longstanding record of 436 points previously held by Frederic Michalak, a key figure in French rugby from 2001 to 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)