Thomas Ramos: France's Record-Breaking Fullback Steps Up

Thomas Ramos became France's all-time top scorer during the Six Nations match against Scotland by scoring a conversion and two penalties. His new record of 438 points surpasses the previous top score of 436 set by Frederic Michalak, who played from 2001 to 2015.

  • Country:
  • France

Thomas Ramos etched his name in French rugby history as he became the nation's all-time top scorer during Les Bleus' Six Nations encounter against Scotland on Saturday.

Ramos successfully landed a crucial conversion and two penalties, boosting his overall tally to an impressive 438 points.

This achievement allowed him to surpass the longstanding record of 436 points previously held by Frederic Michalak, a key figure in French rugby from 2001 to 2015.

