Thomas Ramos: France's Record-Breaking Fullback Steps Up
Thomas Ramos became France's all-time top scorer during the Six Nations match against Scotland by scoring a conversion and two penalties. His new record of 438 points surpasses the previous top score of 436 set by Frederic Michalak, who played from 2001 to 2015.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:05 IST
- Country:
- France
Thomas Ramos etched his name in French rugby history as he became the nation's all-time top scorer during Les Bleus' Six Nations encounter against Scotland on Saturday.
Ramos successfully landed a crucial conversion and two penalties, boosting his overall tally to an impressive 438 points.
This achievement allowed him to surpass the longstanding record of 436 points previously held by Frederic Michalak, a key figure in French rugby from 2001 to 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thomas Ramos
- France
- rugby
- Les Bleus
- top scorer
- record
- Six Nations
- Scotland
- Frederic Michalak
- sports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mondo Duplantis Shatters Pole Vault World Record Again
JSW MG Motor India Records Surge in Retail Sales Driven by Electric Vehicles
KSB Limited Achieves Record Sales with 12.7% Growth in 2024
India's Coal Surge: February Records a 5.73% Uptick
NTPC Achieves Record 400 Billion Units: A Leap in Power Generation