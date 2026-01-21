Injury-Plagued Ireland Faces Six Nations Challenge with Depleted Squad

Robbie Henshaw is set to miss the start of the Six Nations, pushing the number of absent Irish players to ten, as Andy Farrell named a significantly depleted squad on Wednesday. Leinster's team previously planned to assess Henshaw's knee injury for their upcoming game, but Ireland confirmed he joins other key players like Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird on the sidelines.

The squad will see the debut of Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak and Munster lock Edwin Edogbo among a 37-man team, while Robert Baloucoune and other notable players return. The absence of key loosehead props leaves Ireland with limited options in this position, presenting a challenge for Farrell.

Facing a daunting game against champions France on February 5, Ireland hopes to avert a repeat of last March's 42-27 loss. Fitness concerns loom over selected players such as Hugo Keenan, with the team further hindered by the absence of experienced players like Iain Henderson.

