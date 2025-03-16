Holger Rune Triumphs Over Medvedev: Danish Star Advances to Indian Wells Final
Holger Rune from Denmark ended his semi-final losing streak by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 at the Indian Wells. After losing to Medvedev previously, Rune will proceed to the final, where he will face either Jack Draper or Carlos Alcaraz, last year’s defending champion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 04:12 IST
Danish tennis sensation Holger Rune broke his semi-final curse at Indian Wells by triumphing over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a closely contested match, securing a 7-5, 6-4 victory on Saturday.
The 12th-seed Rune took charge after losing to Medvedev in the quarters last year, and now awaits either Briton Jack Draper or reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for the final showdown.
The match reached its crescendo as Rune battled back from a 0-30 deficit, capitalizing on Medvedev's fatigue and sealing his win with a commanding forehand, marking a milestone victory for the 21-year-old Dane.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Battle: Jes Staley Disputes FCA's Claims Over Epstein Ties
Privacy Commissioner Targets Aylo Holdings in Court Battle
Elon Musk Loses Court Battle Against OpenAI's Transition to For-Profit
Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech Announces Finalists Competing for $1 Million Grand Prize
Court Battle Over Character Assassination in Swargate Bus Stand Rape Case