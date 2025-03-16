Holger Rune Triumphs Over Medvedev: Danish Star Advances to Indian Wells Final

Danish tennis sensation Holger Rune broke his semi-final curse at Indian Wells by triumphing over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a closely contested match, securing a 7-5, 6-4 victory on Saturday.

The 12th-seed Rune took charge after losing to Medvedev in the quarters last year, and now awaits either Briton Jack Draper or reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for the final showdown.

The match reached its crescendo as Rune battled back from a 0-30 deficit, capitalizing on Medvedev's fatigue and sealing his win with a commanding forehand, marking a milestone victory for the 21-year-old Dane.

