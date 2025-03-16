Left Menu

Holger Rune Triumphs Over Medvedev: Danish Star Advances to Indian Wells Final

Holger Rune from Denmark ended his semi-final losing streak by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 at the Indian Wells. After losing to Medvedev previously, Rune will proceed to the final, where he will face either Jack Draper or Carlos Alcaraz, last year’s defending champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 04:12 IST
Holger Rune Triumphs Over Medvedev: Danish Star Advances to Indian Wells Final
Holger Rune

Danish tennis sensation Holger Rune broke his semi-final curse at Indian Wells by triumphing over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a closely contested match, securing a 7-5, 6-4 victory on Saturday.

The 12th-seed Rune took charge after losing to Medvedev in the quarters last year, and now awaits either Briton Jack Draper or reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for the final showdown.

The match reached its crescendo as Rune battled back from a 0-30 deficit, capitalizing on Medvedev's fatigue and sealing his win with a commanding forehand, marking a milestone victory for the 21-year-old Dane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025