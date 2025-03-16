France Clinches Seventh Six Nations Trophy with Stellar Victory Over Scotland

France triumphed in the Six Nations tournament, capturing their seventh trophy with an emphatic 35-16 win over Scotland at the Stade de France. The victory allowed the team to shed their runner-up reputation, having been in that position five times over the past six years.

Despite their sole defeat against England during the campaign, France managed a comeback by routing Italy and overpowering Ireland in the absence of their injured captain, Antoine Dupont. Key performances came from Yoram Moefana and Thomas Ramos, with Ramos setting a new record for points scored by a French player.

The Scots fought valiantly, with efforts from Darcy Graham and Finn Russell. However, France's depth and tactical changes, especially after halftime, allowed them to pull ahead decisively. Coach Fabien Galthie admitted the challenge posed by Scotland was more significant than anticipated, but expressed relief over the title win after a challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)