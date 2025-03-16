Left Menu

France Clinches Seventh Six Nations Trophy with Stellar Victory Over Scotland

France secured their seventh Six Nations title with a dominant 35-16 win over Scotland. Despite losing key player Antoine Dupont to injury, they showcased their prowess with a barrage of tries. The victory marks a significant relief after a gap of two years without a trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 05:26 IST
France Clinches Seventh Six Nations Trophy with Stellar Victory Over Scotland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France triumphed in the Six Nations tournament, capturing their seventh trophy with an emphatic 35-16 win over Scotland at the Stade de France. The victory allowed the team to shed their runner-up reputation, having been in that position five times over the past six years.

Despite their sole defeat against England during the campaign, France managed a comeback by routing Italy and overpowering Ireland in the absence of their injured captain, Antoine Dupont. Key performances came from Yoram Moefana and Thomas Ramos, with Ramos setting a new record for points scored by a French player.

The Scots fought valiantly, with efforts from Darcy Graham and Finn Russell. However, France's depth and tactical changes, especially after halftime, allowed them to pull ahead decisively. Coach Fabien Galthie admitted the challenge posed by Scotland was more significant than anticipated, but expressed relief over the title win after a challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025