Rassie Erasmus Eyes Third Rugby World Cup Title with Strategic Springbok Selection
Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's coach, plans reduced experimentation for the Springboks ahead of the 2026 Rugby World Cup, targeting a third consecutive title. He critically observes England's recent struggles in the Six Nations. With strategic selections refined from 50 players used last year, South Africa aims for strong squad depth.
South Africa's rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, has indicated a strategic focus as the Springboks prepare for the 2026 Rugby World Cup, aiming for a historic third consecutive victory. Erasmus noted that there will be less room for experimentation, a decision stemming from extensive trials conducted in 2025.
As South Africa gears up to face England in the Nations Championship on July 4, Erasmus expressed little surprise regarding England's recent struggles in the Six Nations. Despite England's impressive 12-win streak last year, they have faltered this season with losses to Scotland and Ireland, placing them fourth in the Six Nations standings.
Erasmus emphasized the importance of looking beyond surface-level success, urging a closer examination of the teams that England defeated. Confident in the Springboks' preparation, Erasmus highlighted the valuable insights gained from using over 50 players last year, resulting in a squad with impressive depth to navigate the busy schedule of 13 tests and a non-cap international in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
