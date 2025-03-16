Left Menu

Real Madrid Sets Rest Rule: No Games Without 72-Hour Break

Real Madrid has declared it will no longer play games without a minimum of 72 hours rest in between. This follows a demanding schedule with a match against Atletico Madrid leading up to a victory over Villarreal. Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club's stance, seeking support from La Liga and FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-03-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 09:33 IST
Real Madrid Sets Rest Rule: No Games Without 72-Hour Break
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid, renowned for its rigorous schedule, has drawn a line in the sand regarding its match calendar. The club announced it will refrain from participating in games unless they have a minimum of 72 hours of rest in between.

This decision follows their recent 2-1 win against Villarreal, a game preceded by a grueling Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid that extended into extra time and penalties. The team had little time to recover before Saturday's evening match.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasized the importance of this policy, noting that the club has approached La Liga to reschedule future matches and will consult FIFA to ensure a more reasonable timetable in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025