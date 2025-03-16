Real Madrid Sets Rest Rule: No Games Without 72-Hour Break

Real Madrid, renowned for its rigorous schedule, has drawn a line in the sand regarding its match calendar. The club announced it will refrain from participating in games unless they have a minimum of 72 hours of rest in between.

This decision follows their recent 2-1 win against Villarreal, a game preceded by a grueling Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid that extended into extra time and penalties. The team had little time to recover before Saturday's evening match.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasized the importance of this policy, noting that the club has approached La Liga to reschedule future matches and will consult FIFA to ensure a more reasonable timetable in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)