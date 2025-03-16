Indian Shooting Squad Gears Up for International Season at Karni Singh Range

The Indian Shooting team has kicked off their significant national training camp at New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. This marks a critical phase ahead of the new International Shooting season. Almost all of the 35-member squad reported on Friday, immediately embarking on intensive training sessions under the guidance of their respective coaches from Saturday morning.

On March 26, 2025, the first batch will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the ISSF World Cup stages from April 1-11. The South American venture continues in Lima, Peru, hosting the next stage from April 13-22, 2025, per the NRAI release. Among key shooters is Manu Bhaker, competing in two individual pistol events. Indian athletes will engage in 15 events, covering Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun disciplines, including individual and mixed team events.

Head Coach Deepali Deshpande, a Dronacharya awardee, emphasized assessing individual advancements during this initial camp. New shooters, like national Air Rifle women's champion Ananya Naidu, are keen on learning and benefiting from experienced trainers and peers. The squad aims to replicate past successes at the ISSF, where India led the medal tally at earlier stages and performed exceptionally at the Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)