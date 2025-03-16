Karun Nair: The Resilient Journey to IPL Stardom

After a stellar performance in domestic cricket, standout batter Karun Nair is optimistic about earning his place back in the Indian cricket team. His recent exploits have bolstered his confidence, but he remains cautiously optimistic about a national team comeback.

Nair's focus is now firmly on the IPL, where he aims to carry his formidable form into the Delhi Capitals' campaign. His remarkable tally of 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including five centuries, marks him as a critical player. He maintains his form in red-ball cricket as well, amassing significant runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite past challenges, Nair stresses the importance of resilience. With Rs 50 lakh invested in his talents, the Delhi Capitals bank on his consistent performance and adaptability. Nair praises new DC captain Axar Patel's understanding of the game and looks forward to reuniting with fellow batter KL Rahul, hoping to lead the Capitals to their first IPL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)