Balancing Act: Mohit Sharma on BCCI's New Family Tour Directives

Mohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals' bowler, offers a neutral view on BCCI's new family travel rules, allowing players' families for limited tour days. While Virat Kohli emphasizes family presence for player support, Sharma stresses adapting to regulations. Sharma's IPL journey continues as an uncapped player with Delhi Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:19 IST
Mohit Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent directive has sparked discussion, as it limits players' families to 14 days on extended tours and seven days on shorter ones. Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Mohit Sharma has shared his viewpoints, advocating a balanced perspective regarding the new regulations.

While Virat Kohli, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has voiced the importance of family for mental well-being, Mohit Sharma approached the topic pragmatically. Speaking with ANI, Sharma emphasized the necessity of focusing on controllable elements, acknowledging that personal opinions should not overshadow professional responsibilities.

Sharma's diplomatic stance underscores his commitment to adapting to the cricket board's rules, even as Kohli stresses the need for emotional support from loved ones. The discussion reflects a broader debate within the cricket community on balancing personal life and professional demands.

