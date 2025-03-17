Newcastle's Triumphant League Cup Victory: Ending a 70-Year Trophy Drought

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by clinching the League Cup, triumphing over holders Liverpool 2-1 in a thrilling match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The decisive goals by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, against the backdrop of tens of thousands of jubilant fans, sealed a historic victory for Eddie Howe's team.

Despite a late goal from Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, Newcastle maintained their lead, celebrating their first domestic trophy triumph since 1955 and cementing their place in the city's football history.

