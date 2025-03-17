Jack Draper Secures First Masters 1000 Title at BNP Paribas Open
Jack Draper defeated Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to win the BNP Paribas Open, marking his first Masters 1000 title and entering the ATP top 10. Draper's strong serve and strategic play were key to his victory. The match was a significant milestone, featuring two young players under 23.
In a commanding performance at the BNP Paribas Open, Britain's Jack Draper overwhelmed Danish opponent Holger Rune, securing a 6-2, 6-2 win in just over an hour. This victory not only earned Draper his first Masters 1000 title but also launched him into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.
Draper, 23, showcased an impressive game, hitting 10 aces and winning 21 of 23 first-serve points, which prevented Rune from breaking serve throughout the match. Draper attributed his recent success to his hard work and resilience, having lost in the first round of the same tournament last year.
This final marked a historic encounter as the first ATP Masters 1000 final between two players born in the 2000s. Draper's achievement was mirrored by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva's victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the women's division earlier that day, underscoring a new generation of tennis talent rising through the ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennis Titans and Rising Stars: Battle for Indian Wells Glory
Djokovic Reunites with Murray: A New Chapter in Tennis Coaching
Jessica Pegula: Tennis Star's Generous Jet Gesture
Tennis Titans Set for Showdown: Indian Wells Draw Revealed
A Sharath Kamal Bids Farewell: The Swansong of an Indian Table Tennis Icon