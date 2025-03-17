Jack Draper Secures First Masters 1000 Title at BNP Paribas Open

In a commanding performance at the BNP Paribas Open, Britain's Jack Draper overwhelmed Danish opponent Holger Rune, securing a 6-2, 6-2 win in just over an hour. This victory not only earned Draper his first Masters 1000 title but also launched him into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Draper, 23, showcased an impressive game, hitting 10 aces and winning 21 of 23 first-serve points, which prevented Rune from breaking serve throughout the match. Draper attributed his recent success to his hard work and resilience, having lost in the first round of the same tournament last year.

This final marked a historic encounter as the first ATP Masters 1000 final between two players born in the 2000s. Draper's achievement was mirrored by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva's victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the women's division earlier that day, underscoring a new generation of tennis talent rising through the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)