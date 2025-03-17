Parimatch Reveals Cricket Fans' Choice: WPL's Favorite Cricketers

In a detailed survey by Parimatch titled 'Cricket Fans' Choice Survey: Women's Edition,' Ellyse Perry emerged as a standout favorite among fans of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The results, determined by over 3,000 respondents, shed light on the players who captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts.

Perry was named the best on-field player and succeeded in categories like role model and off-the-pitch influence. RCB's Smriti Mandhana earned praise as a top captain, while Chamari Athapaththu was highlighted as an underrated player in the league.

The survey offered insights into fan-favorites and emerging talents across categories, setting the stage for future WPL seasons. Conducted across a month, this research underscores the ever-evolving landscape of women's cricket and its growing impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)