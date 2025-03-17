Left Menu

Parimatch Reveals Cricket Fans' Choice: WPL's Favorite Cricketers

The 'Cricket Fans' Choice Survey' by Parimatch highlights fan-favorites in the Women's Premier League. Ellyse Perry topped several categories, including best player and role model. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and partnerships also gained recognition, while Chamari Athapaththu was deemed underrated. The survey involved over 3,000 participants across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:48 IST
In a detailed survey by Parimatch titled 'Cricket Fans' Choice Survey: Women's Edition,' Ellyse Perry emerged as a standout favorite among fans of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The results, determined by over 3,000 respondents, shed light on the players who captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts.

Perry was named the best on-field player and succeeded in categories like role model and off-the-pitch influence. RCB's Smriti Mandhana earned praise as a top captain, while Chamari Athapaththu was highlighted as an underrated player in the league.

The survey offered insights into fan-favorites and emerging talents across categories, setting the stage for future WPL seasons. Conducted across a month, this research underscores the ever-evolving landscape of women's cricket and its growing impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

