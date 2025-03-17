Boxing's Triumphant Return: 2028 LA Olympics Reinstates the Sport

Boxing enthusiasts worldwide can rejoice as the sport is poised to make a comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The International Olympic Committee's executive board has greenlit boxing's inclusion ahead of its pivotal 144th session scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The move follows last month's provisional recognition of World Boxing by the IOC, effectively sidelining the International Boxing Association (IBA) after prolonged governance issues. The forthcoming IOC session will likely ratify this decision, bringing boxing back into the Olympic fold.

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst hailed this development as crucial for Olympic boxing, stating that it would positively impact the sport's future. This decision marks a significant step forward, assuring boxers worldwide of their participation in the LA 2028 Games, provided their national federation is recognized by World Boxing.

