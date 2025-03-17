PGTI NEXGEN Tees Off in Kapurthala: A Historic First

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN's second event this season is set for its inaugural appearance at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala. Spectators and participants can expect a competitive tournament from March 18 to 20, with a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh up for grabs.

This three-round, 54-hole competition will see the top 36 plus ties advance after the initial two rounds. Among the 90 competitors are prominent local personalities such as Kapurthala professional Ashbeer Saini and amateurs Avneet Singh and Sagar Uppal.

Rajesh Kumar Gautam, who claimed victory in Gurugram last week, heads into the tournament as the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit leader. CEO Amandeep Johl expressed PGTI's excitement about debuting in Kapurthala and the potential to cultivate new talent in a city notably associated with Olympian Gaganjeet Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)