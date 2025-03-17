Left Menu

PGTI NEXGEN Tees Off in Kapurthala: A Historic First

The PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala marks its debut at the RCF Golf Club, featuring a Rs 20 lakh prize and a field of 90, including top local talent. The event, from March 18 to 20, hopes to inspire new golf aspirants and enhance the sport's profile in Kapurthala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN's second event this season is set for its inaugural appearance at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala. Spectators and participants can expect a competitive tournament from March 18 to 20, with a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh up for grabs.

This three-round, 54-hole competition will see the top 36 plus ties advance after the initial two rounds. Among the 90 competitors are prominent local personalities such as Kapurthala professional Ashbeer Saini and amateurs Avneet Singh and Sagar Uppal.

Rajesh Kumar Gautam, who claimed victory in Gurugram last week, heads into the tournament as the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit leader. CEO Amandeep Johl expressed PGTI's excitement about debuting in Kapurthala and the potential to cultivate new talent in a city notably associated with Olympian Gaganjeet Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

