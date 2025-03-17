Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen Embraces the Future Beyond Classical Champions

Magnus Carlsen, the undisputed titan of the chess world, is unapologetically embracing new horizons, leaving behind the classical world championship he once dominated. While the Norwegian maestro respects the emergence of young talents like Ding Liren and Gukesh Dommaraju, he emphasizes a lack of motivation for reclaiming his title.

Carlsen told Reuters his interest lies in evolving the game by engaging in innovative formats and, potentially, coaching. His pioneering efforts in the Freestyle Grand Slam and participation in the Esports World Cup showcase his quest to redefine the chess sphere, championing a legacy beyond traditional titles.

Despite controversies with FIDE, Carlsen seems content with his future path, gearing up for the Freestyle Grand Slam Paris leg and Esports World Cup with Team Liquid. With a keen eye on securing his status alongside contemporaries like Firouzja and Nakamura, Carlsen's influence is set to reverberate for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)