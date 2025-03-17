Lucknow Super Giants Gears Up for IPL 2025 with UP CM's Blessing

Ahead of the anticipated IPL 2025 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, led by team owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement confirmed.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath extended his best wishes to the LSG players, coaching staff, and senior management, lauding their dedication and effort. He praised their remarkable performances in previous seasons and expressed confidence in their potential to claim the IPL trophy.

Highlighting the state's progress in sports, Adityanath emphasized initiatives that foster young athletic talent. The meeting underscored the positive impact of these measures on sports culture in Uttar Pradesh, as noted by the LSG team's gratitude. The gathering included notable figures such as Rishabh Pant, Zaheer Khan, and Justin Langer.

