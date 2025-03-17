Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants Gears Up for IPL 2025 with UP CM's Blessing

The Lucknow Super Giants, backed by owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of IPL 2025. The chief minister praised their past performances and encouraged them for future success. The meeting highlighted the state's efforts to develop a strong sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:03 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Gears Up for IPL 2025 with UP CM's Blessing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the anticipated IPL 2025 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, led by team owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement confirmed.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath extended his best wishes to the LSG players, coaching staff, and senior management, lauding their dedication and effort. He praised their remarkable performances in previous seasons and expressed confidence in their potential to claim the IPL trophy.

Highlighting the state's progress in sports, Adityanath emphasized initiatives that foster young athletic talent. The meeting underscored the positive impact of these measures on sports culture in Uttar Pradesh, as noted by the LSG team's gratitude. The gathering included notable figures such as Rishabh Pant, Zaheer Khan, and Justin Langer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025