Left Menu

Khushdil Shah Penalized for Code Breach in T20 Clash

Pakistani cricketer Khushdil Shah faced a 50% match fee fine and three demerit points for breaching the ICC code of conduct during a T20 match against New Zealand. He accepted the sanctions without a hearing after colliding with New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes. New Zealand won the match by nine wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:42 IST
Khushdil Shah Penalized for Code Breach in T20 Clash
Khushdil Shah
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Pakistani allrounder Khushdil Shah has been penalized for violating the ICC code of conduct during the first Twenty20 clash against New Zealand. Shah received a hefty fine and demerit points after an on-field collision with New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes.

The incident occurred in the eighth over when Khushdil, while taking a single, ran into Foulkes, who had his back to the batsman. The match referee, Jeff Crowe, handed out the sanctions, which Khushdil accepted, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Despite Khushdil's top-scoring effort for Pakistan with 32 runs, New Zealand cruised to victory, winning by nine wickets. The teams are now set to face off in the second match of the series in Dunedin on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025