Khushdil Shah Penalized for Code Breach in T20 Clash

Pakistani allrounder Khushdil Shah has been penalized for violating the ICC code of conduct during the first Twenty20 clash against New Zealand. Shah received a hefty fine and demerit points after an on-field collision with New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes.

The incident occurred in the eighth over when Khushdil, while taking a single, ran into Foulkes, who had his back to the batsman. The match referee, Jeff Crowe, handed out the sanctions, which Khushdil accepted, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Despite Khushdil's top-scoring effort for Pakistan with 32 runs, New Zealand cruised to victory, winning by nine wickets. The teams are now set to face off in the second match of the series in Dunedin on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)