Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects on MS Dhoni's Impact and His CSK Reunion

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged MS Dhoni's crucial role in reviving his career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Speaking at a book launch event, Ashwin shared anecdotes of his early IPL days and expressed gratitude for being brought back to the CSK fold by the renowned captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:09 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin felicitated by Kris Srikkanth. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on MS Dhoni, the legendary former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, for reigniting his career at the celebrated franchise. Speaking at the launch of 'Leo -- The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings', authored by PS Raman, Ashwin credited 'Captain Cool' for utilizing him effectively in his early Indian Premier League (IPL) days.

During the event, which featured CSK icons including Dhoni, Stephen Fleming, and Mike Hussey, Ashwin was lauded by ex-Indian batter Kris Srikkanth. He reminisced about a time in 2009 when Dhoni, then skipper, assured him of a pivotal role via Facebook, despite his early IPL struggles post-Dhoni's injury.

Ashwin recounted an unforgettable experience against Mumbai Indians, where Dhoni entrusted him with the new ball. His delivery led to a memorable, albeit bizarre, dismissal of Kieron Pollard. Ashwin also expressed regret that Dhoni couldn't present him a memento at his 100th Test, but cherished his return to CSK as a greater gift. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan reminisced about Ashwin's journey from Tamil Nadu's Ranji team to becoming a pivotal Test bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

