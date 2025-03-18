ECB Rejects Saudi's T20 League Proposal Amid Calendar Concerns

Richard Gould, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), declared the board's opposition to a proposed global Twenty20 cricket league funded by Saudi Arabia. Gould cited the lack of available dates in the cricket calendar as a significant impediment to support this new league format.

The proposed tournament, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, would involve eight teams competing in various locations, backed by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund's sports division. Despite the enthusiasm, Gould emphasized the current international commitments and player workload as reasons against it.

While the ECB remains focused on defending their 100-ball format league, The Hundred, the Australian Cricketers Association has shown interest in the Saudi proposal. They see it as an opportunity to advance collective bargaining and gender equity for cricketers worldwide.

