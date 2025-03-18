Left Menu

Inside the Battle: Josh Cavallo's Fight Against Homophobia in Soccer

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first openly gay soccer player, faces daily death threats due to the sport's toxic environment. Despite his club's support, he struggles with negativity and pressure. Cavallo wants more players to come out but acknowledges the challenges and stigma they might face in the football community.

Updated: 18-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:32 IST
Josh Cavallo, the first openly gay Australian soccer player, has revealed that he endures countless death threats daily, highlighting the precarious position of LGBTQ+ individuals in professional football. Despite his achievement in coming out, Cavallo describes a hostile environment within the sport that deters others from revealing their own identities.

The Adelaide United midfielder came out publicly in 2021. While he credits his club and coaches for their unwavering support, Cavallo admits that he still faces immense scrutiny and negativity. On the FIFPRO's Footballers Unfiltered podcast, he expressed concerns over the game's readiness to accept LGBTQ+ players.

Cavallo's experiences shed light on the broader issue of homophobic abuse in soccer, a problem he vocalizes against even as he acknowledges the potential risks for other players. He emphasizes the importance of a strong support system, sharing that personal resilience has helped him to withstand ongoing abuse.

