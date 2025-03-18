Balancing Act: Kapil Dev on Family Presence During Cricket Tours
Renowned cricketer Kapil Dev supports families traveling with players on cricket tours but urges a balanced approach. After India's Test series loss to Australia, BCCI set limits on family visit durations. Kapil emphasizes the need to prioritize cricket while acknowledging the support families provide.
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has advocated for allowing families to accompany players on cricket tours, but insists on a balanced strategy as the debate continues over their presence. In the wake of India's 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI issued restrictions, capping family visits on tours longer than 45 days to 14 days, while for shorter tours, families could join for up to a week.
Speaking during the 'Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational' event, the iconic 1983 World Cup-winning captain expressed his personal view, stating, ''Well, I don't know, that's individual. I think it's the cricket board's call.'' He emphasized the importance of having both family and team cohesion, citing past practices where players themselves decided when families should join tours.
During the recent Champions Trophy, players such as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami had their families in Dubai, though they chose to stay outside team accommodations at their own expense. Kapil, who now leads the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), reflected on his era, saying tours were divided between cricket commitments first and family enjoyment later. Kohli, meanwhile, reiterated his belief in the positive influence of family presence, which he feels is crucial in managing the pressures of international cricket.
