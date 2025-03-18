Left Menu

Dan Burn: From Local Hero to England's Defensive Stalwart

Dan Burn's career is on the rise at 32, securing a spot in England's squad for World Cup qualifiers. A humble journey from Blyth Spartans to national prominence, highlighted by a recent League Cup triumph. Burn remains driven and optimistic about his international future under the new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Dan Burn's career trajectory has been anything but ordinary. At age 32, the Newcastle United defender's journey is seeing him climb new heights, as he prepares for his maiden England cap, following an unexpected call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Burn's recent performance has been noteworthy. He scored a decisive header as Newcastle claimed their first domestic trophy in seven decades with a League Cup victory over Liverpool. Now, at England's St George's Park, Burn reflects optimistically on this pivotal moment in his career.

Burn's call-up embodies a tale of resilience. From his early days at Blyth Spartans and Fulham to a $16.86 million move to Newcastle, Burn aims to leave a lasting impression at the World Cup finals. As a versatile defender, he is determined to seize the opportunity presented by England's new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

