Reclaiming Glory: Ashok Kumar Urges India to Honor 1975 Hockey Triumph

World Cup-winning striker Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, has urged India to reclaim hockey's top prize as the 50th anniversary of their historic 1975 World Cup victory approaches. Kumar reminisced about India's triumph under Ajitpal Singh's captaincy in Kuala Lumpur.

Kumar noted the transformation of the game from natural grass to astro-turf but believes the core skill set remains unchanged. The event was a book launch titled 'March to Glory: The Story of India's 1975 World Cup Triumph', co-authored by K Arumugam and Errol D'Cruz.

Ashok Kumar remains optimistic about India's hockey future, citing recent Olympic successes and domination in Asian competitions. The hockey community looks forward to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, aiming to recapture their golden past.

