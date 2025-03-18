Left Menu

Reclaiming Glory: Ashok Kumar Urges India to Honor 1975 Hockey Triumph

Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, calls for India to reclaim its hockey glory in commemoration of their historic 1975 World Cup victory. With recent Olympic success, Kumar believes Indian hockey is poised for greatness as the nation anticipates the upcoming World Cup in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:18 IST
Reclaiming Glory: Ashok Kumar Urges India to Honor 1975 Hockey Triumph
Ashok Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

World Cup-winning striker Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, has urged India to reclaim hockey's top prize as the 50th anniversary of their historic 1975 World Cup victory approaches. Kumar reminisced about India's triumph under Ajitpal Singh's captaincy in Kuala Lumpur.

Kumar noted the transformation of the game from natural grass to astro-turf but believes the core skill set remains unchanged. The event was a book launch titled 'March to Glory: The Story of India's 1975 World Cup Triumph', co-authored by K Arumugam and Errol D'Cruz.

Ashok Kumar remains optimistic about India's hockey future, citing recent Olympic successes and domination in Asian competitions. The hockey community looks forward to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, aiming to recapture their golden past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025