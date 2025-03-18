Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Sights on IPL 2025 Glory

In a bold move that has the cricketing world buzzing, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has expressed strong confidence in the talents of 13-year-old cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. According to a statement from BCA media, Suryavanshi will feature in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), having been snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a stunning INR 1.1 crore at the IPL auction in November 2024.

Suryavanshi's unprecedented rise to prominence has been warmly endorsed by Tiwari, who believes the young prodigy is set to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season. Tiwari stated, "Excitement is an understatement. Vaibhav's potential is limitless, and I envision him reaching heights that others will dream of attaining."

As the Rajasthan Royals gear up for their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Suryavanshi has already shown immense promise in practice, dazzling onlookers with his extraordinary power-hitting skills. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav made a name for himself in 2024 with astounding performances, including a record-breaking List-A fifty for Bihar and a lightning-fast century against Australia. His contributions also played a crucial role in India's path to the ACC U19 Asia Cup finals.

