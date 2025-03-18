Serie A Eyes India to Host Italian Super Cup
Serie A is considering India as a possible host for the Italian Super Cup, aiming to expand the tournament's global reach. The move aligns with India's ambitions to be a sports hub and draws inspiration from the Indian Premier League's success. Future collaborations are planned for cultural and sports promotion.
Serie A officials are contemplating India as a prospective host for the Italian Super Cup, a strategic move to extend the tournament's international appeal, confirmed Michele Ciccarese, the Italian league's commercial and marketing director.
The Italian Super Cup, typically contested by previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia winners and runners-up, took place in Saudi Arabia last January where AC Milan triumphed over Inter Milan with a 3-2 victory. Discussing India's hosting potential, Ciccarese acknowledged its alignment with Serie A's expansion strategy.
"Our goal is to showcase our international trophy, like the Super Cup, globally to engage a broader audience," expressed Ciccarese at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics supports this vision, drawing on the model of the IPL. Ciccarese highlighted the 'Made in Italy' campaign as a blueprint for promoting Indian sports culture in collaboration with the IPL, enhancing grassroots development and Olympic readiness.
