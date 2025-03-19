CONMEBOL President Apologizes for Controversial 'Tarzan' Remark

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South America's CONMEBOL soccer federation, issued an apology following controversial remarks likening Brazilian clubs to a chimpanzee from the Tarzan films. His comments were made post-Copa Libertadores draw, leading to criticism amid heightened focus on racism in the sport.

Dominguez described his statement as a 'popular phrase' and clarified his intentions, emphasizing that CAS is vital without the participation of clubs from all member countries. The incident occurs during a time when CONMEBOL is under pressure to address racial abuse incidents rigorously.

Recent incidents, including racial slurs directed at Palmeiras' Luighi, have enforced this strain. Brazil's Bruno Guimarães and Palmeiras president Leila Pereira have openly criticized Dominguez's comments and the federation's response, sparking debates on the effectiveness of anti-racism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)