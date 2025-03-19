Left Menu

PTPA Tackles Tennis 'Cartel': Players Fight for Fair Compensation

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), co-founded by Novak Djokovic, filed an antitrust lawsuit in New York against major tennis organizations, alleging unfair control over player compensation. The suit accuses the International Tennis Federation and others of restricting earnings, seeking structural change and market competition in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), co-founded by tennis star Novak Djokovic, has launched an antitrust lawsuit against key entities in the sport, labeling them a 'cartel.' The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accuses these organizations of exerting complete control over players' pay and working conditions.

The PTPA argues that the women's and men's tours, the International Tennis Federation, and other agencies breach state and federal laws, limiting players' earnings on and off the court. The lawsuit aims to disrupt what it describes as an anti-competitive system, affecting events like Wimbledon, U.S. Open, French Open, and Australian Open.

Despite statements from the WTA and ATP dismissing the lawsuit as baseless, the PTPA insists that restructuring is necessary for fairness and competition in the sport. This case marks a significant step in the PTPA's ongoing efforts to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, akin to those in team sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

