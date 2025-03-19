Left Menu

Equestrian Excellence Shines at Mumbai Horse Show 2025

The Mumbai Horse Show 2025, held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, concluded with impressive performances from top riders. ARC emerged victorious, with standout titles for Stasya Pandya, Jaden Dsouza, and Yashaan Khambata. The annual event supports riders in advancing their skills in Show Jumping and Dressage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:04 IST
Stasya Pandya (Photo: Amateur Riders' Club). Image Credit: ANI
The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) wrapped up the Mumbai Horse Show 2025, showcasing top-tier equestrian talent at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Leading performances from Stasya Pandya, Jaden Dsouza, and Yashaan Khambata highlighted the Show Jumping and Dressage categories, as stated in an ARC press release.

This annual competition provides a platform for horse riders of varying ages and skill levels across Maharashtra. Participants included Japalouppe Equestrian Center (Pune) and Goodwill Stud (Navi Mumbai), among others, contributing to the event's success.

President Milan Luthria emphasized the fulfillment of tradition in the 83rd edition of the Annual Horse Show, lauding the support from families and equestrian enthusiasts, and noting the continued excellence promoted by ARC's international-standard arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

