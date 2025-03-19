Controversy Erupts Over Lovlina Borgohain's Exclusion from National Championships

A storm has erupted within the Indian boxing community as Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), alleges that Lovlina Borgohain, an Olympic bronze medalist, is being barred from competing in the National Championships.

According to Singh, the directive to prevent Borgohain's participation has come from Hemanta Kalita, the recently suspended BFI secretary general, amid accusations of financial mismanagement. Singh revealed that Borgohain is eager to compete in the prestigious event scheduled to begin Thursday in Greater Noida.

Singh claims Borgohain received a call asking her to withdraw, allegedly due to her ties to Assam boxing. With Kalita's silence on the matter and his prior rejection from the BFI presidential race, Borgohain faces a dilemma on whether to proceed with her plans.

