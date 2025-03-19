Breaking Barriers: Heinrich Popow on Empowering Indian Para-Athletes

Heinrich Popow, the former world champion and Paralympic gold medallist sprinter, believes Indian athletes possess significant talent but need to overcome mental barriers to dominate their events. Speaking at the Ottobock Running Clinic event, Popow emphasized the importance of a winning mindset coupled with stronger institutional support.

The 41-year-old has an impressive track record, having won 27 medals across various international competitions, including the Paralympic Games, World and European Championships. Popow highlighted that mental hurdles often impede global success, overshadowing physical abilities, and acknowledged that Indian para-athletes need to adopt a new approach, aiming beyond medals towards world records and impactful legacies.

Popow urged that government initiatives and corporate sponsorships are essential, allowing athletes to focus solely on their sporting careers without livelihood concerns. He stresses that exposure to international training methodologies and collaboration with elite coaches will provide Indian para-athletes with a competitive edge necessary to excel on the world stage.

