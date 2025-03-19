Left Menu

Championing Clean Sports: India's Fight Against Doping

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for educational initiatives and awareness campaigns to combat doping in sports. At the NDTL Annual Conference-2025, he emphasizes innovation and collaboration in anti-doping science to safeguard sports integrity, addressing India’s high global doping offender ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the pervasive issue of doping, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advocates for integrating doping education in schools and launching awareness initiatives in rural areas.

Speaking at the NDTL Annual Conference-2025 themed 'Anti-Doping Science: Innovations and Challenges,' Mandaviya reiterated the government's dedication to fostering clean sports. He urged sports organizations to enhance athlete awareness regarding anti-doping regulations.

The conference underscored scientific innovation's role in detecting doping, discussed evolving substances, and stressed collaborative strategies for maintaining sports integrity. With India ranking high in global doping offenses, such efforts are deemed crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

