Cricket Academy's New Identity: COE Lacks Injury Management Clarity

The National Cricket Academy, now renamed as the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, is facing criticism for its handling of injury management. The rebranding effort appears superficial as the facility continues to lack clarity on timelines for players' rehabilitation, leading to growing dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

Concerns have been raised regarding the COE's opaque injury recovery processes. Despite significant changes and investments, the COE is criticized for not accurately estimating when players will resume play. Major players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Yadav have uncertain return dates, leaving teams and fans in the dark.

Issues of coordination between different staff levels and the absence of a comprehensive historical injury database aggravate the situation. Experts suggest that a detailed collection of player data from youth levels could streamline future diagnostics and prognostics, enhancing overall injury management strategies.

