Delhi High Court Reviews Ski and Snowboard India's Petition Against Ad-Hoc Committee

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to clarify their stance on a petition filed by Ski and Snowboard India. The petition challenges the legitimacy of an ad-hoc committee formed to take over the organization's functions.

Justice Sachin Datta declined to halt the October 13, 2023 order issued by the IOA president establishing the ad-hoc committee. He indicated he would not make a decision until hearing responses from all parties involved.

Represented by Counsel Neha Singh, the petitioner argued the ad-hoc committee's formation was illegal and arbitrary, citing a lack of prior notice or a chance to address complaints. The hearing is set for May, as the Delhi High Court continues to assess the case.

