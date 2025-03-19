Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Ski and Snowboard India's Petition Against Ad-Hoc Committee

The Delhi High Court sought input from the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association regarding Ski and Snowboard India's challenge to an ad-hoc committee overseeing its operations. The petitioner claims the committee's formation was unlawful, disregarding natural justice and the sports code. A hearing is scheduled for May.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:48 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to clarify their stance on a petition filed by Ski and Snowboard India. The petition challenges the legitimacy of an ad-hoc committee formed to take over the organization's functions.

Justice Sachin Datta declined to halt the October 13, 2023 order issued by the IOA president establishing the ad-hoc committee. He indicated he would not make a decision until hearing responses from all parties involved.

Represented by Counsel Neha Singh, the petitioner argued the ad-hoc committee's formation was illegal and arbitrary, citing a lack of prior notice or a chance to address complaints. The hearing is set for May, as the Delhi High Court continues to assess the case.

