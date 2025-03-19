Khelo India Para Games 2025: A New Era in Indian Para Sports

In a significant moment for Indian para sports, the Khelo India Para Games 2025 will welcome over 1300 athletes competing across six disciplines. Esteemed Paralympians Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia have urged participants to make the most of this opportunity, highlighting its importance in nurturing both emerging talents and seasoned competitors.

The event, scheduled to commence on Thursday, will span multiple venues including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IG Stadium, and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, running until March 27. With extensive support from 350 staff members and 150 volunteers, the Games promise to deliver world-class facilities meeting international standards.

Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, emphasized the Games' critical role in preparing athletes for international accolades, citing past successes at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The 2025 edition seeks to further elevate India's sporting prowess, with hopes for continued medal victories on the global stage.

