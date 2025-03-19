Left Menu

Khelo India Para Games: A Platform for Global Glory

India's Khelo India Para Games welcomed over 1300 athletes in its second edition. Celebrated Paralympians Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia emphasized its importance for emerging athletes. Held across multiple venues, the Games feature six sports disciplines. The event echoes potential impact on future Paralympic success.

Mascot Ujjwala (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games commenced in the capital with a grand welcome for over 1,300 athletes, marked by the presence of decorated Paralympians Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia. The prestigious event, aiming to enhance India's sporting prowess, runs across three renowned venues until March 27, according to SAI Media.

This impactful competition includes six sporting disciplines: para athletics, archery, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, and shooting. The opening ceremony, set at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, heralded a significant platform for emerging and experienced athletes, promoting skill development and competitive excellence, as noted by Paralympic champions Antil and Jhajharia.

Jhajharia, now the Paralympic Committee of India president, highlighted the Games' role in preparing athletes for international challenges such as the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. With robust international standard facilities, the Khelo India Para Games promise to continue shaping future medalists, following the tremendous success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

