Sparks Forward Cameron Brink Raises Concerns Over Male Practice Squad Tryouts

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has publicly expressed unease about the response to the team's recent call for male practice players. The team, overwhelmed by the number of applicants, ceased accepting new entries after a plea on social media.

Brink voiced her concerns on her podcast, stating that while she is not opposed to practicing against men, the responses featuring her and teammates Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, and Kelsey Plum made her uncomfortable. She questioned the potential players' intentions and expressed distrust regarding who would be allowed into their practice facility.

The Sparks have reassured fans and players that no team members will participate or attend the tryouts and emphasized that any selected males will undergo rigorous background checks to prioritize player safety, a standard practice in the WNBA and women's college basketball.

