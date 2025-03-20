In an unexpected turn of events, Thomas Tuchel has taken the helm as England's head coach with a mandate to deliver a World Cup victory. Harry Redknapp, a seasoned manager, has raised eyebrows over the choice, stating that Tuchel must justify his appointment by winning the coveted tournament.

Tuchel, who has previously achieved success at clubs such as Paris St Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, takes on his first international coaching role following Gareth Southgate's tenure. His debut match against Albania at Wembley is already under scrutiny, with some viewing the initial fixtures as lacking in competitive challenge.

Despite the skepticism surrounding his appointment, Tuchel oversees a roster that is considered among the best globally. The stage is set for him to pursue international success, while debates continue about the preference for English managers and the influence of foreign club owners on such decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)