Riyan Parag to Captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 Kickoff
Riyan Parag will captain Rajasthan Royals for the first three IPL games, while Sanju Samson recovers from finger surgery. Samson can bat but won't keep wickets until fully healed. Parag is set to be one of IPL's youngest captains. The management trusts Parag's leadership due to his domestic experience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Rising cricket star Riyan Parag will take the helm for Rajasthan Royals in the initial three innings of the IPL season as Sanju Samson, recovering from finger surgery, awaits clearance for wicket-keeping duties.
Samson's injury occurred against England in a T20I match, resulting in a surgery that limits him to batting for now, as advised by medical teams who recommend additional rest.
At just 23, Parag will become one of the youngest IPL captains. His selection reflects Rajasthan Royals' faith in his leadership, honed through his experience as Assam's domestic team captain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement