Riyan Parag to Captain Rajasthan Royals Amidst Samson's Recovery

Rising cricket talent Riyan Parag is set to lead the Rajasthan Royals in the opening matches of the 2025 IPL season. The young all-rounder will fill the leadership void due to regular captain Sanju Samson's recovery from finger surgery, which restricts him to batting duties only.

Samson's injury resulted from a delivery during a T20 International match against England, necessitating minor surgery. Although cleared to bat, medical recommendations advise against wicket-keeping for now. Parag, as one of the youngest IPL captains, will take charge against top teams including the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings.

The Rajasthan Royals have placed their trust in Parag, citing his leadership abilities and tenure as Assam's domestic captain as preparation for this role. Meanwhile, Samson, a pivotal figure in the team, is expected to return to his full responsibilities upon recovery.

