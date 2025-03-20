Left Menu

IPL 2025: Catalyst for India's White-Ball Triumphs and a Global Sporting Phenomenon

Former cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji credits the IPL 2025 and its ecosystem for India's recent white-ball successes. Balaji and Hanuma Vihari highlight IPL's global impact on talent development, finance, and entertainment. The season opens with KKR vs. RCB, promising new records and excitement.

IPL 2025: Catalyst for India's White-Ball Triumphs and a Global Sporting Phenomenon
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season approaches, former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has attributed India's consecutive victories in white-ball tournaments—the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025—to the league's influential ecosystem. The upcoming season kicks off with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Balaji, a celebrated IPL figure with 76 wickets in 73 matches, highlighted the league's role in nurturing talent and elevating international player standards.

Balaji further noted that the IPL has evolved from a national event to a global spectacle, akin to Formula 1 and the English Premier League. Acknowledging the contributions of franchise owners and leadership groups, he emphasized the collective effort in building the league's reputation. As a former player, coach, and a current commentator, Balaji has witnessed IPL's transformation firsthand—from its inception to its status as a major sporting phenomenon.

Echoing Balaji's sentiments, Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), praised the IPL for staying true to its tagline, 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity.' Vihari pointed out that the league has been instrumental in promoting players from obscurity to national acclaim. The IPL has not only financially transformed the lives of many cricketers but has also become an irresistible cricketing festival that fans look forward to. He anticipates the 18th season to be exceptionally exciting and record-breaking.

