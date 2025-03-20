ICC Considers Bonus Points for Bigger Wins in World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating over a new bonus points system that could amplify the impact of larger victories, especially when achieved in foreign locales, as part of the next World Test Championship cycle. The matter is set to be a focus at the upcoming board meeting in April.

The 2025-27 World Test Championship will kick off with India's five-match away Test series against England in June. Currently, matches are scored with 12 points for any win, six for a tie, and four for a draw. However, there are proposals on the table that may award bonus points for decisive victories, such as winning by an innings or by significant margins like 100 runs.

The ICC is also considering assigning additional points for away victories, providing fresh motivation for teams from smaller cricketing nations. Meanwhile, the possibility of a two-tier Test system is also under scrutiny, though it poses concerns about limiting exposure for some national teams against stronger opponents.

