Left Menu

ICC Considers Bonus Points for Bigger Wins in World Test Championship

The ICC is exploring the introduction of bonus points for significant wins in the forthcoming World Test Championship cycle. This plan aims to incentivize teams to achieve greater victories, particularly in overseas matches, and is likely to be discussed in the upcoming board meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:34 IST
ICC Considers Bonus Points for Bigger Wins in World Test Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating over a new bonus points system that could amplify the impact of larger victories, especially when achieved in foreign locales, as part of the next World Test Championship cycle. The matter is set to be a focus at the upcoming board meeting in April.

The 2025-27 World Test Championship will kick off with India's five-match away Test series against England in June. Currently, matches are scored with 12 points for any win, six for a tie, and four for a draw. However, there are proposals on the table that may award bonus points for decisive victories, such as winning by an innings or by significant margins like 100 runs.

The ICC is also considering assigning additional points for away victories, providing fresh motivation for teams from smaller cricketing nations. Meanwhile, the possibility of a two-tier Test system is also under scrutiny, though it poses concerns about limiting exposure for some national teams against stronger opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025